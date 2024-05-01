The 6-foot-3, 186-pound Flower Mound, Texas native played his high school ball for Flower Mound High School where he was a four-star, top 250 prospect earning over 25+ offers before committing to Oklahoma.

UConn Football is on a mission to upgrade the roster via the Transfer Portal this offseason and just recently they added a new quarterback to the conversation in former Oklahoma / Wisconsin prospect Nick Evers .

Despite committing to Oklahoma, Evers didn't spend a whole lot of times with the Sooners as he redshirted the 2022 season and did not see any game action then transferred to Wisconsin this past season. In year two he was the third string behind Tanner Mordecai and Brayden Locke.

With Evers now set to transfer to UConn, it will be interesting to see how things play out as you have the incumbent starter in Joe Fagnano, a redshirt freshmen in Tucker McDonald and a true freshman in Cole Welliver who arrived on campus in January all set to compete for the job this season.

Evers will have three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.

