The 6-foot-4, 283-pound prospect played in 15 games (3 starts) over the past two seasons with the program.

UConn Football continued their portal success during the early signing period landing another transfer as Syracuse offensive lineman Wes Hoeh took to social media to announce he will be joining the program.

Hoeh joins an offensive line room that is now losing three of their starters as Noel Ofori-Nyadu has graduated, Yakiri Walker is now headed to Colorado and easily the unit's best player in All-American Christian Haynes is now headed to the NFL.

Going back to Hoeh, he was ranked as three-star recruit as a member of the 2021 recruiting class hailing from Glenbard West High School out in Illinois. He earned nine different scholarships offers, but chose the Orange over the likes over programs such as Air Force, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Kent State and a couple other smaller schools.

Now since joining the Orange in 2021, Hoeh has had quite the interesting journey so far. In year one, he redshirted before making the transition to fullback in year two where he appeared in 10 games (3 starts) in 2022. This past offseason, Hoeh made the transition back to offensive line in 2023 and appeared in five more games.

Hoeh now has two years of eligibility remaining to play with the Huskies.