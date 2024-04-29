UConn Football received some good news today as they landed a commitment from former Mississippi State and Kansas State transfer defensive tackle Jevon Banks .

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Mississippi native is a former class of 2020 prospect, where he made the decision to join Mississippi State out of high school choosing the Bulldogs over nine other offers from Louisville, Memphis, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a few others.

After spending three seasons with Mississippi State, Banks transferred to Kansas State last offseason and played in all 13 games as he finished with nine total tackles (6 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

With the addition of Banks, he becomes the third defensive tackle to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason joining Kervins Choute (UCF) and Jayden Simon (Tulsa). Banks will have two years remaining to play with the Huskies.