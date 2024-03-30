UConn Basketball set to take on Illinois in the Elite Eight
UConn Basketball is all set for their Elite eight matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tonight as they face off against the No. 3 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: TBS
WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
WHEN: Saturday at 6:09pm ET
WHERE: TD Garden (19,580) -- Boston, Massachusetts
SPREAD: UConn -8.5pts || Over/Under set at 154.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|NET RANKING
|KENPOM
|ESPN BPI
|T-RANK
|
UConn
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Illinois
|
13
|
10
|
11
|
12
RECORD / SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 ILLINOIS RECORD: 29-8 (14-6) / Notable wins against Iowa State (6), Wisconsin (21), Michigan State (24) and Nebraska x2 (33).
SERIES HISTORY: This game will mark the third meeting between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini, as UConn leads the series 2-0.
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
