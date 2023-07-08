UConn Basketball reaching out to fast rising 2025 guard Nigel James
Burning an off-season in which he has rapidly erupted out of wilderness-like obscurity and subsequently emerged into one of the fastest-rising guards in the country, Class of 2025 Expressions Elite point guard Nigel James continues to produce on elevated stages.
After registering his all-around scoring aptitude and wizardry as a creator in the previous EYBL stops, James turned in a commendable performance with 22 points, six boards, and four assists during a marquee matchup against Strive For Greatness during Peach Jam.
A ball control point guard with a sheer nose for the open teammate, the 6-foot-1 heard from UConn among myriad others as his recruitment has taken off. He has accumulated offers from Marquette, UMass, Providence, St. John’s, St. Joe’s, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Iowa, and others.
UConn, Villanova, Boston College, and Georgetown. have been expressing high interest during his upward ascension. James is fresh off campus visits to Providence, Rutgers, and St. John’s.
With James being from Long Island originally and St. John’s employing a system predicated on gritty guard play, SJU appears to be angling for an early upper hand. As the reigning national champion with a prized incoming recruiting class, however, UConn possesses sizable advantages. Should they ramp up their pursuit of James, it would be hard to deny the Huskies presence and the influence they would wield as a nationally reputable guard factory.
