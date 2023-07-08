A ball control point guard with a sheer nose for the open teammate, the 6-foot-1 heard from UConn among myriad others as his recruitment has taken off. He has accumulated offers from Marquette, UMass, Providence, St. John’s, St. Joe’s, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Iowa, and others.

UConn, Villanova, Boston College, and Georgetown. have been expressing high interest during his upward ascension. James is fresh off campus visits to Providence, Rutgers, and St. John’s.

With James being from Long Island originally and St. John’s employing a system predicated on gritty guard play, SJU appears to be angling for an early upper hand. As the reigning national champion with a prized incoming recruiting class, however, UConn possesses sizable advantages. Should they ramp up their pursuit of James, it would be hard to deny the Huskies presence and the influence they would wield as a nationally reputable guard factory.