UConn’s baseball team was chosen to win the Big East, narrowly beating out Xavier in a poll of conference coaches. UConn received six first place votes out of eight. The Musketeers received two. UConn and Xavier met in the Big East tournament championship last season, with the Musketeers defeating the Huskies in a winner-take-all final game, 7-3. These two teams have met in the tournament final the past three seasons.

UConn has won three Big East regular season titles and two tournament titles since rejoining the conference in 2021. They reached the Super Regional in 2022, winning the opening game of the best-of-three series against Stanford, but losing the last two games. The Huskies fell in the Gainesville Regional last season, losing to Texas Tech, and Florida, while defeating Florida A&M.

UConn opens the season in Tampa on February 16th against USF. They will also play Indiana State and Louisville that weekend.