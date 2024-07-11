Three-Star Florida WR Makih Johnson commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has a new commit today as Class of 2025 wide receiver Makih Johnson took to social media to announce his commitment to the Huskies. .
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver and is ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and previously played at Clearwater International Academy before transferring back home to Tarpon Springs this past May.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
This past season as a junior, Johnson helped lead Western High School to a record of 9-4, where he finished with 18 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also doubled as the team's kick returner, where he returned 10 kickoffs for a total of 233 yards (23.3 AVG).
In the end, Johnson chose the Huskies over 14 other offers from schools like Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, UMass, UCF, South Florida, Toledo and several others.