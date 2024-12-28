UConn Football Asst. Brad Robbins set to be next Tulsa OC / QBs coach

This offseason's college football coaching carousel has finally struck the UConn Football program as Quarterbacks Coach / Pass Game Coordinator Brad Robbins is set to take over as Tulsa Football's newest Offensive Coordinator per reports.

Robbins joined the Huskies coaching staff as the program's QBs coach / Pass Game Coordinator this past spring following one season as the Offensive Coordinator at Southern Utah. Prior to that, he spent the 2023 season with Tennessee Tech as the program's wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

The now former Huskies assistant coach played a major role in rebuilding the offense this season, as they went from 19.1 points to 32.3 points per game this past season. On top of that, he also helped to develop Joe Fagnano into a very solid college quarterback. This past season, Fagnano went 104-of-183 for 1,480 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Stay tuned for more on Robbins and other UConn Football news right here on The UConn Report!