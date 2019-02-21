HARTFORD -- As the second half dragged on in UConn women’s basketball’s 102-45 win over Memphis, coach Geno Auriemma felt he had done enough. The Huskies were up by more than 40 and were firing on every cylinder.

He decided to take a backseat and give someone else a chance to draw up some plays.

But he didn't hand his board to associate head coach Chris Dailey, or Shea Ralph or Jasmine Lister. Auriemma handed the team over to senior Katie Lou Samuelson.

“Coach said ‘Go ahead Lou’ so I sat down and talked with the team,” Samuelson said.

With this newfound power, the senior tried to draw up a lob pass to freshman Olivia Nelson-Ododa, but it didn’t go according to plan. So, in addition to explaining what Nelson-Ododa did wrong, Samuelson ran onto the court during the next timeout and simulated what the play was supposed to look like herself.

“I was too high. She was telling me about that,” Nelson-Ododa said. “I felt so bad because she drew that up right then and there and I was too high.”

Auriemma has shown throughout his career that he isn’t afraid to call out his players when he needs to. Samuelson decided not to take to that coaching philosophy.

“They did execute,” she said on the team’s performance at her command. “Memphis played a little differently but they adjusted to it and went off of it. But I thought they did really good.”

On the court, Samuelson was everywhere. Before she was on the bench drawing up plays on the spot, she was nearly unstoppable from three-point range, hitting 8-11 shots from beyond the arc. She dropped 32 points and also got inside for 10 rebounds. On top of all that, she added in seven assists as well.



