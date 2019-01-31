For the second time this season, the UConn women’s basketball fell on the road to a top ten opponent. After 17 straight victories for the Huskies in their series with Louisville, dating back to 1993, the Cardinals finally snagged another one, 78-69. Some takeaways following this rare Husky loss:

Geno Auriemma pointed out the absurdity of calling this an upset “In a normal world, why would this be a big story?,” Auriemma said at the postgame press conference. “Home team ranked third in the country beats the second ranked team in the country by 11 for their first win in 17 tires. In the real world, that’s not that big of deal is it? But because it’s UConn, it's a big deal.” While the Huskies’ loss isn’t a reason to panic, it did shine some light on some key things for this team going forward.

This team doesn’t have a hero, and they probably aren’t going to get one — but that’s okay Postgame, Auriemma pointed out that the game really got away from them during a five-minute stretch in the third quarter. He also added that this year’s team doesn’t have a go-to person to pull them out of a tough stretch, a Maya Moore, a Diana Taurasi. But, that isn’t the problem, according to Auriemma. The Huskies run into trouble when any of the starting five tries to become that player. It might work in AAC play, but when Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson or Crystal Dangerfield tries to go one-on-one with a top-tier opposing defense, they are going to fall short. They need a full team effort to get back in their groove. “We are our best when we are working together,” said Samuelson after the game - and she is absolutely right. UConn demonstrated just how good they can be on that front in the final three minutes of the game. They got open looks, they got defensive stops, and they operated the way we all expect UConn to operate, even if the comeback fell short. Auriemma had high praise for the Huskies’ effort in those three minutes, noting that “that was probably the best we’ve looked in a long time against this kind of competition”. If the Huskies can find a way to extend that team execution to forty minutes of basketball, they’ll be in much better shape come March.



