It is a great honor to announce that Storrs Central is launching UConn women’s basketball coverage and that the one and only Howard Megdal is joining the Storrs Central team as a Senior Editor. His role will be to oversee women’s basketball coverage and reporting as well as features on UConn Men’s and Women’s Basketball.

Howard Megdal is one of the nation’s leading voices in women’s basketball and is well-versed in the men’s game and other sports as well. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Sports Illustrated, Forbes, The Athletic, and many more.

Howard also runs the women’s basketball site High Post Hoops and The IX, a daily women’s sports newsletter. He has also written multiple books, most recently The Cardinals Way, about the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals. He brings a wealth of experience to our team and will undoubtedly help take our coverage to the next level.

Our goal is to have UConn women’s basketball coverage on par with coverage of the men’s team, which includes Notes & Quotes, player features, and recruiting info, but we will also add numerous reported feature stories on a monthly basis from Howard and a collection of freelance contributors.

Former UConn football player Taber Small is also joining our team as a contributor for high-level football scouting of the current team and incoming recruits. In the next week, we'll have NFL Draft profiles for WR Hergy Mayala and QB David Pindell, as well as a look at some of the potential high-impact recruits in the Class of 2019.

