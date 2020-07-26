StorrsCentral - Rahsool Diggins commits to UConn

Rahsool Diggins commits to UConn
The recruits keep coming for UConn men's basketball.
The UConn Huskies have only just begun team workouts this summer, but head coach Dan Hurley and his staff are also hard at work building the program’s future. The latest addition - and first for the class of 2021 - is 6-foot-2 guard Rahsool Diggins, from Archbishop Wood Catholic.
Diggins, ranked 41st in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to the Huskies over Villanova, Florida, Kansas, Seton Hall and Miami (Fl.), among others.
Diggins scored more than 1,000 points at Archbishop Wood Catholic during his career and watched his stock soar this past winter playing on one of the top teams in the area.
Diggins fills the first of three expected openings for 2021 with UConn expecting to lose seniors Josh Carlton, Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley.
The addition of Diggins builds off two straight strong recruiting classes for Hurley, who added Akok Akok, James Bouknight, and Jalen Gaffney from the Class of 2019.
Bouknight was named third-team all-conference in UConn’s final season in the AAC and was also made the all-rookie team. Akok might have joined him, but had his promising season cut short by a torn Achilles’ tendon. Gaffney looked like the kind of floor general capable of leading a deep tournament run in his future.
Then, the Huskies went out and reeled in guard Andre Jackson (ranked 71st), center/forward Adam Sanogo (83rd) and four-star center Javonte Brown-Ferguson for this year’s freshmen class.
UConn also added junior transfer Tyrese Martin from University of Rhode Island, but the 6-6 guard’s eligibility for this season remains uncertain, pending a NCAA decision on transfers. Richie Springs will also likely be an active player after sitting out last year with an academic redshirt.
The Huskies have begun limited team practices this month, while following Coronavirus restrictions. The program will make its return to the Big East this winter after finishing with its first winning season since 2015-16.
Hurley is 35-29 in two years in Storrs, Conn.