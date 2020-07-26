StorrsCentral - Rahsool Diggins commits to UConn

The recruits keep coming for UConn men's basketball.

The UConn Huskies have only just begun team workouts this summer, but head coach Dan Hurley and his staff are also hard at work building the program’s future. The latest addition - and first for the class of 2021 - is 6-foot-2 guard Rahsool Diggins, from Archbishop Wood Catholic.

Diggins, ranked 41st in the Class of 2021, announced his commitment to the Huskies over Villanova, Florida, Kansas, Seton Hall and Miami (Fl.), among others.

Diggins scored more than 1,000 points at Archbishop Wood Catholic during his career and watched his stock soar this past winter playing on one of the top teams in the area.

Diggins fills the first of three expected openings for 2021 with UConn expecting to lose seniors Josh Carlton, Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley.

The addition of Diggins builds off two straight strong recruiting classes for Hurley, who added Akok Akok, James Bouknight, and Jalen Gaffney from the Class of 2019.