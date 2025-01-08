UConn Football DB Dean Engram Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today, former Wisconsin / UConn Football Defensive Back Dean Engram has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per a source.

The former Gonzaga College High School (Washington D.C.) prospect was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit in the 2019 class where he he singed with Wisconsin over 10 other offers from the likes of Boston College, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and several others.

Engram would go on to redshirt the 2019 season before appearing in 20 games as a defensive back from 2020 to 2021, where he had 20 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception. He would then move to wide receiver ahead of the 2022 season, when the Badgers hired his father Bobby Engram as the program's Offensive Coordinator and he would go on to haul in 13 receptions for 152 yards.

After missing the 2023 season, Engram would go on to transfer to UConn in April of 2024 and only appeared in one game this past season. He now has one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.