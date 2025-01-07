Mississippi State Transfer DB Kobi Albert commits to UConn Football

Albert is listed at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds prospect and hails from Fairfield, Alabama and played his high school ball at Fairfield Prep before enrolling at Kentucky and eventually transferring to Mississippi State.

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Kentucky / Mississippi State safety Kobi Albert has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus recently.

Out of high school, Albert was ranked as a 5.8, four-star prospect and committed to Auburn before flipping to Kentucky right before signing day. In the end, he chose the Wildcats over 16 other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others.

In his three seasons in college, Albert appeared in 10 games with Kentucky as a true freshmen, transferred to Mississippi State where he appeared in zero games in 2023 and four games in 2024. This past season as a redshirt-sophomore, Albert had four tackles and one tackle for loss

With the addition of Albert, he is the fifth defensive back to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason, joining Kolubah Pewee Jr. (Georgetown), Sammy Anderson Jr. (Austin Peay), Devin Pringle (Grand Valley State) and Kamo'i Latu (Utah).

Albert will join the program with two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.