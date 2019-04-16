Strengths: Exceptional athlete with a strong arm, decisive quickness and burst to run away from defenders. Pindell possesses a quick high arching release and throws the ball with great velocity. Surprising he doesn’t have many balls batted down at the line of scrimmage considering his shorter stature. He can make people miss in tight spaces and is a dangerous runner in open field. He can make most of the throws and puts a nice touch on the deep ball when sets his feet and efficiently step into his throws. When playing within the system and he can move the ball for the offense and make efficient decisions. He’s a versatile athlete who can make a lot of plays with the ball in his hand and is a threat anytime he touches the ball.

UConn had a very young team during Pindell’s senior campaign, which caused him to carry a big load with his quick burst speed and rocket arm. He had two games where he scored 6 TDs (4 Passing and 2 rushing), which were against URI (319 Passing yards & 137 rushing) and SMU (215 passing yards & 178 rushing). In the opener against highly-ranked UCF, he completed a career high 27 passes for 266 yards and a TD while rushing for 157 yards and a score.

Summary: Pindell was one of the nation's best dual-threat QBs in college football for 2018, as he threw for 1962 yards while completing 186 passes and throwing 19 touchdowns. He also led the team in all rushing categories running with 1139 yards on 212 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns, the most rushing yards by a UConn QB in a single season. He started all 12 games as a senior and made some improvements as a passer and was the main reason that UConn stayed competitive in any close games.

Weakness: His height is definitely a knock on him for the next level, as he doesn’t possess the ideal size that teams covet, though that has changed a little lately. His size also doesn’t allow him to clearly see all the passing windows. He doesn’t always stay patient in the pocket as you would like and will sometimes quickly take off and run instead going throw all his progressions. Ball security has also been an issue and will show some lack of concentration and try to do too much in traffic. He will get sloppy with his footwork, which consistently affects his accuracy, and ball placement on intermediate passes.





Overall: Pindell is a great athlete with a unique skill set for the next level. He’s a diamond in the rough type player that is not a household name but possesses the skill set that intrigues NFL teams.

He has a smaller frame and would be better-suited switching position to give him the best chance to make it at the professional level. Teams will want to see if he can make the transition to a slot receiver and also return specialist to make best use of his great athleticism. College QB’s such as Joshua Cribbs and Julian Edelman have been able make the successful transition and I believe Pindell has the ability to make it and follow in their footsteps as well.

It is very important that he receives an invite to a senior all-star game such as the NFLPA or College Gridiron Classic where he can take advantage of this kind of a platform to impress scouts/teams with his skill set and athleticism. He will need to show that he can play out of the slot as a receiver and also catch punts & kickoffs. Teams will also like to see his workout times match the athleticism that they see on him. CFL and other secondary teams will be following Pindell’s draft process closely in cae they can lure him with an opportunity to play under center.