UConn’s first drive of the year ended in a TD by Victor Rosa, capping off a 12 play 75 yard drive that took 6:39 off the clock. Rosa took it in from 18 on a drive that had some quick passes to Cam Ross, and Geordon Porter, along with a trick play that had converted TE and former QB Alex Honig throwing across the field that fell incomplete. A 4th and short at midfield was converted by Joe Fagnano on a QB keeper to keep the drive alive.

NC State took over and moved downfield expeditiously. A 12 yard pass to Keyon Lesayne, followed by a 16 yard gain by Jordan Houston got the Wolfpack into UConn territory, before converting on 3rd and 8 at the UConn 4. Brennan Armstrong took the option in the next play untouched for a TD to tie the game up. Drive went 9 plays for 66 yards. NC State would get a field goal before the half to take a 10-7 lead.

UConn would get their first sack of the day on the opening drive of the second half on 3rd down, forcing NCSU to punt. UConn would get a first down on the ensuing position, buoyed by the rush game. On 3rd and 13, Fagnano rolled out and tried to hit Porter, but the pass went off his hands and the punt unit came back. A Caratan line drive punt pinned the Wolfpack at their own 9, a 58 yard punt. NCSU marched downfield, eventually getting inside the 5, but faced 4th and 1 from the 3. Tui Faumuina-Brown was called for pass interference on the underthrown ball, as he blocked the receiver from coming back for the ball, and NCSU punched it in from the one two plays later. UConn would respond, with a 71 yard Rosa touchdown on the first play of the drive. A 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for excessive celebration was enforced on the kick, and NCSU returned the kick to the UConn 42, then added 15 on a late hit.

NCSU would start the drive at the UConn 27, exactly what UConn did not need after cutting the lead to 3. Armstrong took it in from 8, shedding several tackles, extending the lead back to 10. UConn would quickly go three and out and give the ball back. After getting to midfield, NCSU went for it on 4th and short, and was stuffed by the UConn front, giving the Huskies great field position at their own 46. After getting a first down on a quick pass to Joly, Fagnano was sacked, giving the Huskies 3rd and 15. Fagnano’s pass to Buckman was nearly intercepted, and the Huskies would punt, blowing a prime opportunity to remain in the game.

NCSU would burn a bunch of clock before having to punt at midfield. Converting on 4th and short with Rosa, Fagnano hit Joly for 25, finally putting him over 100 yards for the game. A Fagnano interception with :54 ended it. UConn ended up covering the spread, but ultimately would fall 24-14 to the Wolfpack. NCSU improved to 4-0 all-time vs UConn.

What worked:

First drive was great, a 12 play 75 yard drive. After that, the offense was stagnant with Fagnano only getting over 100 yards with garbage time drives. Rosa’s 71 yard touchdown run was electrifying and got them back in the game, but the 15 yard celebration penalty coupled with the late hit on the kickoff doomed the Huskies. UConn’s was able to bend and not break. They allowed 364 yards, but held their own getting stops on some big 3rd and 4th downs.

What did not work: