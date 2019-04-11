NEW YORK — WNBA Draft night serves as one final chance for college basketball fans to cheer for their favorite players before they begin their professional careers. Katie Lou Samuelson’s self-proclaimed biggest fan had the best seat in the room.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson, who is a year older than Katie Lou, sat at her sister’s table, positioned in front and to the right of the draft stage, with a smile stuck firmly to her face.

“I just want her to take in the moment because this is unbelievable,” Karlie said. “I just want her to go somewhere where she will be happy. I hope she’s a WNBA star wherever she goes.”

After an endless session of photos, then greetings from her college coaches and former teammate Kia Nurse, Katie Lou finally joined her sister. Geno Auriemma sat with them.

But Katie Lou didn’t stay there for long.

The Chicago Sky took her fourth overall in the draft — higher than expected — and she was soon whisked back to the media scrum. While it’s not possible for her mood to match Karlie’s, Katie Lou was all smiles. It was a stark difference to her demeanor less than a week ago.

Last Friday night, Samuelson stood at her locker in Tampa, gracious in defeat, but sullen and looking at reporters through bloodshot eyes after a third straight national semifinal loss. She thoughtfully answered every question thrown at her, but there was no hiding how crushed she felt.

While Samuelson would have loved to win a second championship at UConn, she now turns her sights to the Sky, where former teammate Gabby Williams and UConn alumna Stefanie Dolson eagerly await her arrival.

Williams described via email watching the draft and her elation when she saw her team’s pick.

“I was in a public place with some of my teammates in Spain and completely embarrassed myself,” she wrote. “Definitely made a scene, but who cares, I’m excited.”