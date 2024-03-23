On the verge of making even more history, the absolute whirlwinds of these two special seasons are still making their rounds through the Storrs campus, and across the land. Rubbing shoulders with giants of collegiate hoops lore, Dan Hurley’s Connecticut Huskies have the chance to have the same alias that the 1991 Duke Blue Devils and 2006-07 Florida Gators had - the right to call themselves back-to-back champions. The current title-holders put forth a campaign to remember this 2024. Going an astonishing 31-3, winning the Big East championship for the first time in 13 years, team and individual accolades surrounding AP Big East Player of the Year, AP Big East Sixth Man of the Year, and AP Big East Coach of the Year awards, the Huskies have been the darlings of the CBB hemisphere. Hurley’s Huskies enter a tournament where they are the defending champions aiming to repeat for the first time since the Kemba Walker days of 2010-11. A massive target and an arduous field awaits No. 1 nationally-ranked UConn who aim to kickstart their run at retention today against the Hatters of Stetson University, but to ease some nerves Huskies fans could be feeling prior to tip-off at 2:45 p.m. ET, we’ll run down some highlights of yet another dominant season in Storrs, but not quite the highlights you’d expect. Instead, we’ll head down memory lane and talk about the footwear the Huskies wore this season, including some heat on the Huskies’ feet provided by Nike. Let’s get into it.

Nike Ja 1 Team PE

WORN BY: Alex Karaban vs. Xavier, Mar. 14, 2024 THE SKINNY: Coming up first on the shoe countdown is a team staple when it comes to colorways. Nike’s release of star point guard Ja Morant was a game-changer for most college programs on-court, especially for the Huskies. The sneaker showcases a signature wrapped swoosh around the heel with an Air Zoom unit tucked in between that very heel and a tri-colored sole, branded in hues of red, blue and white. The 6 ‘8 sophomore forward out of Southborough, Massachusetts meant to make a statement both with his game and footwear during UConn’s postseason opener against the Xavier Musketeers inside Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament. A lightweight shoe that supports heavy hops and full acceleration while ensuring full lockdown on the user’s ankle, the Ja 1 also comes equipped with a raised cushioned foam collar and zonal cushioning along the top of the foot. Karaban was comfortable in the Ja 1s all game, putting up 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting with six rebounds in a dominant 87-60 team win.

Nike Giannis Freak 5 White/Team PE

WORN BY: Cam Spencer vs. Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 THE SKINNY: Sharpshooter Cam Spencer makes his debut on the sneaker countdown next with this simple-yet-sleek edition of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneaker, dubbed the Nike Giannis Freak 5. UConn possesses several team-exclusive colorways in their partnership with Nike, as the all-white team PE versions of the Freak 5 were a favorite to Spencer, the team’s second-highest scorer, most-vocal leader and dangerous threat from downtown. Only a few fixtures break up the majority of the upper's white attire. A mesh silver coat is on the inside of the overlay and is topped by a sleek white lace. On the outside, a large swoosh encases the foot, revealing a classic look reminiscent of Nike’s famous Blazer line. The sneaker’s technology is the big kicker; per Nike, it is stuffed with springy cushioning meant to withstand long sessions on the court with an internal containment system that gives the user a dynamic fit to limit foot movement. The Freak 5s feature a top-loaded Zoom Air unit in the forefoot that provides energy-return and responsiveness, similar to the Zoom Freaks that preceded this shoe. Spencer, a 6’ 4 graduate guard out of Davidsonville, Maryland, had himself a day in these putting up 16 points, five rebounds and five assists during their 81-71 win against the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns in a tightly-contested Empire Classic battle.

G.T. Cut 2 “Triple Black”

WORN BY: Stephon Castle vs. Gonzaga, Dec. 16, 2023 THE SKINNY: The first Stephon Castle appearance on the countdown list, Castle himself favored the Zoom G.T. Cut 2 against Gonzaga in one of the earlier matchups this season. The Zoom G.T. Cut 2 Triple Black colorway isn't exactly a player exclusive, but more so an “all-business” type of shoe when buckets and execution are a prerequisite for your play. There is a visible breathable upper, as shown above, that not only provides comfort but reduces the weight of the shoe, making its user not feel so bogged down by the shoe itself. It is inspired by the wings of a butterfly and contains an inner cage built into the shoe’s lining. A runner-like midsole known as Nike React has Zoom Air pockets to aid in the shoe’s natural bounce on the court, and is propped up by a rubber outsole. The shoe earns its “Cut” nickname due to advanced traction helped by a herringbone pattern on the shoe’s bottom. Stephon Castle was one of the more elusive scorers in the country this season and during this meetup with Gonzaga in November, he put the shoe to good use, scoring six points and providing a spark to the offense with three assists.

PG 1 “UConn PE”

WORN BY: Cam Spencer vs. Villanova, Jan. 20, 2024 THE SKINNY: Appearing again in the seventh spot is graduate guard Cam Spencer who debuted these never-before-seen versions of the classic PG1s during a road game against the Villanova Wildcats. Made with open mesh and a protected layer of fuse in high-wear areas across the foot, the PG1 has been a constant go-to among hoopers since its inception in 2017. A forefoot bottom loaded Zoom Air that is right below the toes offers a much-needed responsive feel for leaping, stopping, sprinting and cutting on a dime, meaning it is a shoe that is meant for all phases of the game - both offensively and defensively. The strap above the midfoot provides maximum security and little to no slippage for the player wearing it. As for the design? Nike decided to spruce up their traditional approach to star forward Paul George’s first signature shoe by adding the perfect Husky touch; the emboldened UConn red overtakes the mesh strap, a gleaming silver creates an additional encasing of the midfoot while the shoe is finished by a white suede overlay with navy blue swooshes both on the inside and outside of the mold. Spencer donned these exclusive kicks in a 66-65 road win and marquee matchup against ‘Nova where the grad transfer scored 14 points and helped his Huskies hold them off for their 17th win of the year.

Zoom G.T. Cut 2 Team PE

WORN BY: Tristen Newton vs. DePaul, Jan. 2, 2024 THE SKINNY: You had to figure that UConn’s leading scorer and AP Big East Player of the Year Tristen Newton surely wouldn’t be left off this list. Averaging a staggering 15.2 points per contest, he’s certainly led the charge as one of the game’s most exciting athletes and a viable figure entrusted by coach Dan Hurley. As for his shoes, the G.T. Cut 2 makes its second appearance on this countdown not only due to the shoe’s outstanding technology - the Nike React midsole and Zoom Air pockets within it come to mind - but due to the design that almost mirrors a tye-dye display on its toe and overlay. The red shank on the shoe’s bottom where the herringbone design is located offers the shoe its own unique flavor, as does the UConn-colored plastic heel. The starting point guard for the UConn Huskies and grad transfer from East Carolina, Newson’s craftiness as a shot creator at 6’5 made him into an integral spoke on Connecticut’s wheel, leading the team in scoring, assists, and rebounding as a guard this season.

KD15 Team PE

WORN BY: Alex Karaban vs. Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 THE SKINNY: We’ve made our way into the Top 5 sneakers for our countdown and to start it off, we go back to the Empire Classic against Texas back in November, in which UConn vanquished the 15th ranked Texas Longhorns in Madison Square Garden 81-71 as the 6 ’8 sophomore forward from Southborough is seen here draining a three from downtown, likely putting his Huskies up considerably in primetime battle. He was sure to step in the game and make his presence known, going 8-for-14 from the field for a total of 20 points with four threes to add to the tally and all while doing so in a team-colored version of the KD15s. A multifaceted shoe with softer, leaner and more responsive attributes, the KD15s are a solid and smooth shoe to help players of all positions move dynamically and effectively on the court. A lightweight structure contains the foot and allows for the athlete to work with the shoe’s propulsion system easily. The webbed outer’s design adds to the individuality of the shoe itself, while dually providing stability for the foot itself.

JA 1 White / Red

WORN BY: Stephon Castle vs. Providence, Jan. 31, 2024 THE SKINNY: Continuing our top 5 and nearing the end of our list, the Nike Ja 1 reappears with Castle wearing a two-tone colorway of the durable shoe meant to withstand all forms of explosiveness. Once again, the Ja 1 presents a lightweight frame that supports heavy hops and full acceleration while ensuring full lockdown on the user’s ankle, and within this shoe primarily built for guard play, those who wish to slash through the lane or rise to the cup can do so in style, thanks to this Connecticut player exclusive complete with a gradient red fabric heel that is under a pair of wrapping suede navy blue swooshes. Pictured above, Castle is likely flexing after scoring a tough bucket, since it was against Providence when he equaled his season-high in points. Going 7-for-14 from the field for a total of 20 points, Castle was in command for most of the night against a familiar Big East foe in Providence.

PG1 “Glacier Gray”

WORN BY: Cam Spencer vs. Marquette, Mar. 16, 2024 THE SKINNY: Now into our top three shoes for the year. Cam Spencer brought out - or brought back - the PG1s again, this time in the classic Glacier Gray colorways which dropped back on May 19, 2017. The cold sneaker is defined by its cool gray suede overlay and its mesh upper, as well as midnight navy accents and flashes of red on the outsole of the “PG” logo - directly reminiscent of classic Connecticut colors. Additionally, the sneaker’s technology includes a forefoot zoom bag directly under the nubuck toe that’s enveloped in gray with streaks of red, as well as the gray midfoot velcro strap that prevents foot slippage. Spencer would go on to wear these on the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden again during UConn’s clash with the Marquette Golden Eagles in last week’s Big East championship game, providing a pair of buckets and assists with three rebounds in a rousing 73-57 win to claim UConn’s first Big East title since Cardiac Kemba’s step back buzzer beater on Gary McGee in 2011.

KD16 “UCONN”

WORN BY: Jaylin Stewart vs. Marquette, Mar. 16, 2024 THE SKINNY: Coming in at No. 2, the famous 16th iteration of Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker line makes its way onto our countdown. As seen above worn by 6 ‘7 freshman forward Jaylin Stewart, it’s a shoe relatively desired by forwards and guards alike due to how the Nike Air midsole and Nike Zoom outsole work together to provide quality traction, speed and stability. The mesh upper of the shoe is a bit lowered to meet the specifications of the users’ feet, giving off the feel of a lighter shoe that players can feel comfortable enough to sprint without impediment. The special UConn colorway comes complete with the Husky logo appearing right on the mesh tongue, dipped slightly below the red textile lining. White accents are splattered along its red heel as well as the navy blue rubber forefoot. The sharpshooter who’s been said lately to have “found his wings” playing for the Huskies had his coming out party in the biggest way, earning coach Hurley’s green light scoring nine points and going 3-for-4 from deep during UConn’s Big East clinching win over Marquette.

Kobe VIII “UConn”

WORN BY: Hassan Diarra vs. Marquette, Mar. 16, 2024 THE SKINNY: And our No. 1 shoe of the season: look no further than the late, great Kobe Bryant’s eighth signature shoe released in 2012, the Kobe VIII. One of the most significant basketball shoes in Nike’s history, the Kobe VIII (8) has an engineered mesh upper, supported by a full-length Lunarlon midsole designed for lightweight cushioning. Star senior guard Hassan Diarra heavily favored the Kobe 8s in his school’s colors, paying homage to one of the all-time greats while balling out for his program. The shoe itself features a mesh upper, as said before, in Connecticut Midnight Navy while mesh-laden white swooshes dance along the shoe’s edges, inner lining, heel counter displayed over a red “Kobe” logo and sturdy rubber outsole. This provocative shoe design put eyes on the Uber-talented senior who showcased his tenacity to take over games all tournament, and in the contest against Illinois, the 6’2 guard out of Queens, NY had 9 points, snagged four rebounds and swiped the Golden Eagles for a steal during their 79-56 win.