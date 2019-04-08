CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- Believe it or not, there was a moment this NBA season where Kemba Walker did not want the ball.

It happened on March 26, with about two minutes to play in an overtime contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Marvin Williams had just hauled in a defensive rebound and the Charlotte Hornets led by four points. Walker had to tie his shoe, so the outlet pass went to Dwayne Bacon, a 23-year-old second-year guard.

Bacon waited. Walker eventually caught up and jogged to the other side of the court and then bent over and put his hands on his knees. Bacon looked at Walker. He wanted to give him the ball. This was overtime of course, in a must-win game as the Hornets playoff lives were on the line. Walker shook his head, then nodded. The team captain was giving the youngster the green light. Bacon pulled up from 26-feet out.

Swish.

“I did not want that basketball. I was just too tired at the time… (Bacon) made a huge three,” Walker said after the 125-116 win. “I’m super happy for him. He deserves it. He never complains. When he’s not playing, he’s on the sideline cheering for his teammates. The next day he’s here, getting his work in. It’s paying off for him.”

That win was the fourth straight for the Hornets and their first in overtime this season. While Bacon made a big play to put the game on ice, Walker – as usual – carried the load. In nearly 42 minutes of play, the UConn product tallied 38 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and a block.

While the stat sheet is another example of the incredible season Walker is having, the moment where he allowed Bacon to take a big shot showed his growth as a leader.

At 28 years old and in his eighth season, not only is Walker one of the most talented guards in the league, but he’s the heart, soul and commander on this Hornets team stocked with young players. He’s been asked to wear a lot of hats – top scorer, best passer, grizzled veteran and advice giver – for a Hornets team that is in transition while also trying to make the playoffs.

And all of this is happening for Walker with free agency looming. Should Walker get voted to an All-NBA team this season – which seems likely – he’ll be eligible for a supermax contract. The Hornets would be able to pay him up to $221 million over the span of five seasons. No team would be able to offer him more money.

After the Spurs game, a reporter posed a question about Walker to Rudy Gay, who comes off the bench for San Antonio.

“Kemba’s about to get paid, isn’t he?” the reporter asked.

“I hope so. Look at him, look at his stature,” said Gay, a fellow former Husky. “He’s a small guy, but he still manages to be dominant in this league. I’m just happy I got a chance to see him from the beginning.”

But Walker’s mind doesn’t seem to be on the money right now. He has embraced his dual role for Charlotte as the leading man and the one to help bring the youngsters along.

“It’s fun to be a part of, watching these guys grow up right in front of our eyes,” Walker said. “We expect a lot of these guys and they’re playing their butts off right now.

“It sounds crazy to say, but I’m a veteran now. I can’t even believe it. I’m trying to be the best vet for those guys. I hang out with those guys a lot. We’re definitely becoming closer each and every day. I think it’s translating on the court.”

The Hornets are 38-42, currently sitting in 9th place, trying to grab the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

During a stretch from Jan. 20 to March 19 where they went 9-16, the minutes of veteran players like Tony Parker started to take a dip. Many times, Parker – a six-time All-Star and four-time Finals champ – didn’t play at all. Rookie head coach James Borrego figured that if the Hornets were going to lose, they might as well do it with Walker and a stable of young players.

Except Walker and the Hornets never quit. Whatever the opposite of tanking is, they did that. And Walker’s trust in his younger teammates is a big reason why they’re still in the hunt for a playoff spot.