As a shifty, powerful, and well-built point guard, Ahmad Nowell is known for his explosiveness and boundless energy. Nowell plays with a savvy and swagger emblematic of a Philadelphia-bred guard. The UConn-signee, a Class of 2024 product at Imhotep Institute, Nowell is an elusive off the dribble scoring threat. With his devilishly slick handle and adeptness for creating space, he is able to shred through defenders and score it in a variety of ways.

Whether it is by way of the mid-range pull-up, a 3-pointer amid draping close-outs, or a thorough surge to the rim and hard finish through traffic, Nowell is buoyed by his ability to play possessed. Nowell changes speeds, changes directions, closes up passing lanes with his blanketing defense. He instigates turnovers, picks off passes like a defensive back, and converts live ball turnovers into transition buckets. The 6-foot, 185-pound guard has proven himself as a creative play-making guard, firing in darts with either hand. With his unique combination of ferocity and versatility and polished skill set, Nowell culminated his career as the Pennsylvania MaxPreps Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Nowell averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals in helping pilot Imhotep to a 29-3 overall record and third straight 5A state championship. Yet for a guy who is constantly full throttle on the court, motoring his way to the rim with his downhill game or picking his spots offensively with burst, Nowell was actually sitting still in his living room on Monday night.