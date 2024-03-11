Welcome to something new for the Rivals network. This past week I contacted the writers of all the Big East - Rivals sites and we agreed to collaborate on naming the Rivals All-Big East teams.

The ballots were collected from five different contributors across all the Rivals Big East sites, representing views from the entire conference. Each was asked to submit five selections each for the first team, second team, and third team, as well as a Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 6th Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

A first team vote counted for three points, while a second team vote was 2 points and a third team vote was worth a point. With that in mind, here is how the voting turned out.