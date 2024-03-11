2023-24 Rivals All-Big East Basketball Teams
Welcome to something new for the Rivals network. This past week I contacted the writers of all the Big East - Rivals sites and we agreed to collaborate on naming the Rivals All-Big East teams.
The ballots were collected from five different contributors across all the Rivals Big East sites, representing views from the entire conference. Each was asked to submit five selections each for the first team, second team, and third team, as well as a Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, 6th Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year.
A first team vote counted for three points, while a second team vote was 2 points and a third team vote was worth a point. With that in mind, here is how the voting turned out.
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL POINTS
|
G Devin Carter
|
Providence
|
15
|
G Tyler Kolek
|
Marquette
|
15
|
G Baylor Scheierman
|
Creighton
|
15
|
G Kadary Richmond
|
Seton Hall
|
13
|
G Tristen Newton
|
Connecticut
|
12
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL POINTS
|
C Ryan Kalkbrenner
|
Creighton
|
10
|
F Eric Dixon
|
Villanova
|
9
|
G Trey Alexander
|
Creighton
|
8
|
F Oso Ighodaro
|
MArquette
|
8
|
F Josh Osuro
|
Providence
|
7
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOTAL POINTS
|
G Cam Spencer
|
Connecticut
|
6
|
G Quincy Olivari
|
Xavier
|
6
|
F Alex Karaban
|
Connecticut
|
5
|
C Donovan Clingan
|
Connecticut
|
5
|
G Kameron Jones
|
Marquette
|
5
Honorable Mention (Player Received at least one vote).....
Joel Soriano (St. John's), Jayden Epps (Georgetown), Daniss Jenkins (St. John's), Desmond Claude (Xavier), Jahmyl Telfort (Butler).
BIG EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR -- BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN / DEVIN CARTER (TIE)
Both Scheierman and Carter each received the same amount of votes here, making it a true tie between the two for player of the year as Tristen Newton of UConn received the other vote.
BIG EAST COACH OF THE YEAR -- SHAHEEN HOLLOWAY
This was a much closer battle than some might expect, as Holloway narrowly edged out UConn Head Coach Danny Hurley as the 2023-24 Rivals.com Big East Coach of the Year.
BIG EAST FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR -- STEPHON CASTLE
No real surprise here as former five-star Stephon Castle was the unanimous Rivals.com Big East Freshman of the Year. Castle averaged 11.2points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0assists and 1.0 steals per games this season while also shooting 47.4% from the field.
BIG EAST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR -- RYAN KALKBRENNER
Another close one here, as Kalkbrenner just edged out Devin Carter here for the Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Kalkbrenner has been a stalwart downlow this season for the Blue Jays, averaging 2.4 blocks per game while helping Creighton finish with the No. 22 overall adjusted defense.
BIG EAST SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR -- HASSAN DIARRA
UConn lands another name on this list, as Diarra has been consistent all season long for the Huskies. He appeared in all 31 games (1 start) and shot 48.1% from the field while averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also had several double digit games this season as well.
Others who received votes Trey Green (Xavier) and Hakim Hart (Villanova).
