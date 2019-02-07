2019 Recruiting Review: LB Dillon Harris
This is the second in a series about the members of the 2019 recruiting class who are expected to make an impact for the Huskies. You can read the first one on DB Myles Bell here.
A UConn signee that I expect to make an immediate impact is linebacker Dillon Harris. With little experience at the position at the junior college level, he should compete instantly...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news