UConn’s 57-7 season-ending loss to Temple in November rounded up one of the worst seasons in the school's football history. After that 1-11 campaign, Randy Edsall and his staff have been hitting the road working to recruit the kind of young men that help build the program that reached some successful milestones during his fist stint.

UConn signed 11 new commitments on December 19, which is the first step to filling in needs for next years football team and also years to come. They added nine today on National Signing Day to round out the class.

This is the first article in a series on the potential difference makers in the Class of 2019.





CB Myles Bell

The top-rated incoming freshman in that first wave of signees was 3-star Myles Bell, who is a 6’0’’ 165 lbs cornerback from storied powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

UConn Asst. HC/Running coach Terry Richardson is a Ft. Lauderdale native who recruits the area heavily. He was a part of Edsall’s staff during his first stint and was successful in bringing in a good amount of players from that area to Storrs.