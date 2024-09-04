One of the best things about college basketball are the rivalries. Heated games where it doesn’t matter how good either team is that year, all that matters is that the teams are sharing the floor. Rivalries don’t just pop up out of nowhere and they can’t be forced. They’re born out of years of conflict, close games and developed mutual hatred. After spending decades in the Big East from the late 1970s into the early 2010s, UConn has done some bouncing around. First it was the American Athletic Conference and now the Big East again, which has a much stronger Midwestern flavor than it did during the Huskies’ first stint in the conference. Still, there are rivalries.

Once again, the Huskies are looking into making a conference swap, this time to the Big 12. The move is primarily a money and football-based one, though the quality of basketball won’t diminish. The Big 12 has been the nation’s premier hoops conference for the past decade or so and has claimed the most recent pair of non-UConn championships. Adding UConn only increases their juggernaut status in the sport. One of the biggest holdups from the Connecticut fanbase about making the move is the impact it’ll have on rivalries. Even though the Big East would be better titled the Big North at this point (the conference’s east-west midpoint is in Indiana), the rivalries are clear and heated. Let’s review UConn’s biggest Big East rivals, along with who their biggest rivals would be if they were to be accepted into the Big 12.

photo by David Butler II

BIG EAST

Over the past few years, the most menacing Big East opponents have been the ones that are geographically furthest. Marquette has been excellent over the past two campaigns, but this is not much of a rivalry. Connecticut has won 8 of the last 10 games the schools have played, stretching from Tyler Polley’s explosive second half in a 2021 comeback win to this year’s three-game sweep of the Golden Eagles. There’s hardly any hatred from Storrs and the long distance doesn’t help. Creighton has been a different story, a regular Achilles heel for the Huskies. Though the teams have split their past four matchups, the Bluejays won the first five, sparking a healthy amount of animosity from Husky fans. The majority of Connecticut’s losses have been excruciating, though the most recent one was just plain bad. The last time UConn was defeated in the 2024 campaign came as Creighton drained 14 of 28 threes. It was a case of the Huskies having an unlucky night and the Jays capitalized on it. This is a newish, but heated rivalry that will only get more heated if UConn doesn’t leave. Villanova is the best non-UConn Big East team historically, but they’ve been searching for answers ever since Jay Wright left. There have been countless memorable moments in the rivalry, whether in Philadelphia, Connecticut, the Big East tournament or March Madness. Many fans will remember Shabazz Napier’s deep three in 2012 that secured the Huskies an away victory in overtime. Even after UConn left the conference for the AAC the rivalry continued, with the 7-seeded Huskies nabbing a NCAA tournament victory over 2-seed Villanova in 2014. In non-conference matchups afterwards the Wildcats dominated, and it took until the Huskies’ second year back in the conference to beat Villanova. That victory came in a contest that saw Dan Hurley ejected and assistant Kimani Young take over, leading the home squad to a top 10 win. Aside from a close defeat in the BET that year, Connecticut has been on cruise control since, winning the past four by a combined 45 points. Even then, this is still the strongest rivalry with the teams’ histories together and traded stretches of dominance. Providence and St. John’s have had good coaches and runs over the past few years, along with the benefit of being charter Big East members. However, UConn sees those schools as being more of a little brother given their lack of success on the national stage in the past few decades. Georgetown is also a historic rival, but their 73 losses over the past three seasons have hardly made them a formidable competitor.

photo by Jay Biggerstaff

BIG 12