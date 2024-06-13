Sunday, July 28, will mark the start of women’s basketball group stages in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Most discussions leading up to this year’s highly anticipated event involve two-time Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark’s omission from Team USA’s roster. Although Clark, college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, did not make the 2024 roster, it does not mean that she will not be a part of future U.S. National Team squads. When that time comes, it is highly likely that some of her teammates will be UConn alums. With that said, which players on next season’s UConn women’s basketball roster will become Olympians in the future?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzhG anlCdlBVRWwvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MTk7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Paige Bueckers

photo by Steph Chambers, Getty Images (photo by Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

Maya Moore, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, won two Olympic gold medals during her illustrious career. Bueckers, who matched Moore’s mark for the fewest games to 1,000 career points in program history, has significantly increased her chances of being on future Olympic rosters. If the Minnesota native’s 19.8 points per game at a 53% clip in her collegiate career are not convincing enough, then perhaps her multi-positional versatility can solidify her case. Bueckers spent most of last season at the power forward position, posting career highs in blocks, rebounds and steals. The 2021 National Player of the Year’s overwhelming defense complemented her 21.9 points per game and five 30-point performances. With those numbers, it is not a matter of if, but when USA Basketball gives Bueckers the call.

Azzi Fudd

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcG9zdCB5b3XigJl2ZSBiZWVuIHdhaXRpbmcgZm9yIC0gaGVy ZeKAmXMgQXp6aSBGdWRkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xd1ZjRnFP cEp6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMXdWY0ZxT3BKejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBVQ29ubiBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQFVDb25uV0JCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VDb25uV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xODAw MjMxODMwOTk5OTY1NzM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTAs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fudd has played in just 17 games over the past two seasons, but when she is fully healthy, she can be on one. The 2022 Big East All-Freshman Team selection averaged an even 30 points across her first three games of her sophomore campaign, which included consecutive 32-point outings. Before that insane stretch, Fudd commenced her college career by burying 58 of her 135 attempts from behind the arc and swatting 17 shots in 25 games. Imagine the Virginia native sharing the floor and draining shots from downtown with 2023 WNBA MVP finalist and Olympian Sabrina Ionescu on the international stage. Not only would those two sharpshooters be long-range juggernauts on the court, but Team USA would instantly go from having the best odds to further being the undisputed favorites.

Jana El-Alfy

photo by Africa Basket (photo by Africa Basket)

El-Alfy is going to be a lock the moment the Egyptian National Team qualifies for the Olympics. The 6-foot-5 center’s sensational performance in last year’s FIBA U19 World Cup—one where she averaged 21.4 points and 11 boards—is just a testament to that. Making her long-awaited collegiate debut this upcoming fall will further benefit El-Alfy. Frontcourt-heavy teams like the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks will make the 2022 U18 African Championship silver medalist way more effective on the glass. Sure, El-Alfy was averaging a double-double in her most recent game action, but competing with the NCAA’s best will turn her into a two-way juggernaut. Add in her ability to force several turnovers, and there are very few national teams that could stop the redshirt freshman in international play.

Sarah Strong

Strong may only be a rising first-year student, but at 6-foot-2, she stands taller than eight of the 12 players on Team USA’s roster. It is not her height that will earn the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game co-MVP a spot on future national team squads, but rather her triple-threat talents as a forward. During her time at North Carolina’s Grace Christian High School, Strong averaged a double-double (23 points, 16 rebounds) and 4.7 assists. Only one Division I forward averaged more dimes across the country last season; she recorded 4.8 assists. The two-time 3x3 U18 World Cup gold medalist has already earned her spot on this year’s U18 national team that starts competing next week. It might not be long before she joins the nation’s elite on the Olympic roster.

Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxpZSBaaWViZWxsLCB3ZeKAmXJlIHNvIGhhcHB5IHlvdeKAmXJl IGEgSHVza3kg8J+klyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTUcxZzU5Nk1r TCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01HMWc1OTZNa0w8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VUNvbm4gV29tZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBVQ29ubldCQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ29ubldCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5ODAx NzcwODE3NDU3MzkzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDQsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Speaking of potential first-year sensations, both Cheli and Ziebell could become some of the game’s top players in a few years’ time. The former, a four-time NorCal Open champion, averaged 15 points, 7.3 assists and 3.1 steals on the nation’s No. 1 high school team. The latter is Neenah (Wis.) High School’s all-time leading scorer. Both Top 15 recruits in ESPN HoopGurlz’ Class of 2024 rankings have multiple talents that will transition nicely into the collegiate game. Cheli possesses several point-guard qualities and could vie for the starting role as early as her sophomore season. Ziebell has a dynamic scoring touch similar to Bueckers and could become a walking bucket. The earlier they start making an impact in Storrs, the sooner discussions around spots on the Olympic team will commence.

KK Arnold

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzhL SW9nck1KaGIvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA4NjU7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Two reasons stand out as to why Arnold could become an Olympic basketball player down the line. First, what the six-time Big East Freshman of the Week does in transition is second-to-none. No Husky had more than her 90 steals last season, and her 123 assists were third behind Bueckers and Nika Mühl. Especially in the latter part of the year, very few players could replicate Arnold’s speed on the court. Second, the Wisconsin native’s energy would make her a remarkable glue guy for a loaded US National Team. She would further boost the national squad’s morale and increase its chemistry in more ways than one. If Arnold is not a part of the 5x5 team, however, then she should definitely be a key player on a future 3x3 squad.