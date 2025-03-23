UConn Hoops: Upset bid falls short as Huskies end season vs Florida

Being an 8-seed is arguably the worst spot a team can enter the tournament as. They start off with a tilt against the 9-seed and the reward for their efforts is an uphill battle against the 1-seed, who is realistically expected to go to the Final Four. It’s a pure recipe for not making it out of the first weekend, something that the UConn men’s basketball team discovered on Sunday. They could have won this one–they led for much of the second half and played reasonably well–but the late poise of 1-seed Florida was just too much in the 77-75 defeat.

The Gators were sloppy for a good portion of the matchup, having a lot of trouble hitting on their usual looks. If UConn looked like an 8-seed, Florida certainly didn’t look like a 1. They consistently left the door open for the Huskies, who were glad to step right through it much of the time. However, there were a few plays late in the action that could have allowed UConn to get back into the game, but they didn’t capitalize. This is especially true on a play where Florida missed two straight free throws but got the offensive rebound and dunked it. “I think, when we go back and watch this film on this flight back today, it's going to be crushing looking at those free-throw rebound plays again,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said postgame. When Connecticut was a top-seed last year, they easily took care of business in the second round. Perhaps their veteran experience from last year was what allowed the Huskies to get as close as they did. Or maybe it was Florida’s comparative lack of experience that rattled them throughout the game. “We dragged them into a game that was the only way for us to give ourselves a chance to win,” Hurley mentioned. “I thought we did an admirable job on the backboard. The only reason we were out-rebounded by such a huge front line is because we took 14 more shots than them.” It’s amazing that the Gators shot 47% from beyond the arc to UConn’s 28% and the game was still so close. Granted, the Huskies took 10 more from that territory, but it’s still a notable difference. “I think a lot of the threes, we took some tough ones because they're a top 5 defense in the country,” noted Hurley. “We had some really good looks at threes that could have given us some separation down the stretch actually.”

photo by Zachary Taft

For all the benefits Florida could have reaped from the 3-point differential, they gave it back with their free throw shooting. They made 22 of 34 from the stripe despite making their first eight, much worse than the Huskies’ 19/22. The other side of the coin with this stat is that Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. dealt with foul trouble throughout the mid-to-late parts of the matchup, which hurt the Huskies in other ways. Even with his four fouls, Johnson still managed to stay on the floor for 24 minutes and recorded a 10-10 double-double, the second and last of his career. He played well and was a big reason why UConn was competitive, especially with his trio of offensive boards. Johnson finished his career with the most wins in Husky history, an impressive feat. “I didn't want to go home today,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to win the game. You've got to give it everything you have. I feel like that's the mentality I came into the game with, and I was trying everything in my power to have my team win. We just came up short.” Liam McNeeley had a team-high 22 points but didn’t play particularly well. He got a bunch of his points as they made a futile effort to come back late, including a deep buzzer-beating three. McNeeley ended up stroking 8/8 from the stripe, the best part of his effort. He shot just 6/16 from the field, a much better reflection of how things went for him than his point tally. After the Creighton game where he scored 38, the freshman struggled to put together complete performances, whether the team was winning or losing. Alex Karaban also had an okay outing, scoring 14 points on 13 attempts. He wasn’t great until the end of the Oklahoma win on Friday, but couldn’t find that same extra energy bump in the waning minutes against the Gators. The game was a reflection of his season to a degree, with the team’s second most points but a performance that left everyone wanting more. The Huskies started the game a bit slow, but Florida struggled to capitalize on it. Despite leading 6-0 early, it was a single-point game by the under-12 timeout.

photo by Bob Donnan