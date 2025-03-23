UConn Suffers Loss To Florida In Second Round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

It was one of the most dominating runs in NCAA history. 1,088 days without an NCAA tournament loss. 13 straight victories with an average win margin of 21.4 straight points. But all great things must come to an end. The top seeded Florida Gators knock of the Connecticut Huskies 77-75 in the second round of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

UConn couldn’t have shot worse in the first ten minutes of action, beginning the game just 1-11 from three. Yet a disruptive defensive effort kept them in the game, trailing by just one at the eight minute mark. As the game rolled on, the Huskies moved away from the deep shot and began manufacturing paint touches to create easy offense.

Hurley’s adjustment to work the ball inside came at the right time. After a cold shooting start on their own offensive side, Clayton Jr. knocked down his first two field goals of the game, two threes. UConn’s Hassan Diara knocked down a deep three to tie the game at 31 in the final few seconds of the first half.

The second half was one of the most entertaining stretches of basketball this season, stamping this one as an all-time classic. Both teams found shots around the rim at will, trading dunks back and forth. A pair of Mahaney free throws with ten minutes left gave UConn a six point lead and all the momentum.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, Clayton Jr. caught fire, connecting on every single jump shot attempt the remainder of the game, including from beyond the arc on three occasions. After the game, UConn coach Dan Hurley gave credit to Clayton’s shot making, stating that he made “NBA level threes off the dribble.”One of these shots gave Florida a 62-61 lead with 2:54 left, their first lead of the half. Just a few possessions later Clayton knocked down another to give his team a 70-64 lead, and the Gators had little trouble holding onto the lead from there. A Liam McNeely three swished in as the buzzer sounded to bring UConn within two, but it was too little too late.