TAMPA, FL -- For the third straight season, UConn women’s basketball’s season met a bitter end in the Final Four. And just like last year, the Huskies were eliminated by archrival Notre Dame, 81-76, adding to the sting of the loss.

But unlike last year, this loss wasn’t on a buzzer-beater. UConn lead by nine with 7:42 remaining and it felt like the Huskies were more likely to run away with the win than blow it.

But in the end, the latter happened. And Geno Auriemma didn’t think the reasons were too complex in the immediate aftermath of the game about why Notre Dame won.

“We just weren't good enough tonight to do it,” he said. “I mean, it's not anything other than they were just better than us tonight. They were better than us when the season started and they were better than us tonight. They had more good players play better and contribute more than we did. That's just the way the world is. They deserved to win, and we didn't do quite enough to win. That's it.”

So exactly happened for UConn to be outplayed by Notre Dame? Let’s take a look:





No Killer Instinct

UConn didn’t bury Notre Dame when given the chance. In the first half, the Fighting Irish started an abysmal 2-14 from the field. What did the Huskies do to take advantage? Not much. During that span, UConn built just a nine-point lead which dwindled down to four by the end of the quarter.

The Huskies were phenomenal defensively in the first half, limiting a Notre Dame team that averages 89.1 points per game -- tops in the nation -- to just 29 after 20 minutes. And yet, UConn only led by one point going into the break.

“Against a team like Notre Dame, you only get so many chances and you need to capitalize at every one of your chances. When we played them at their place, we did. When we played them here tonight, we didn't,” Auriemma said. “The first half, you can't defend them any better than we defended them that first half.

“That should have been a 15-point game at halftime.”

In the fourth quarter, after going up nine thanks to a Napheesa Collier layup, it seemed like the Huskies had the game in the bag, even with over seven minutes left. But UConn gave Notre Dame the slightest opening and the Irish pounced.

UConn didn’t put Notre Dame away, a pattern this season. That showed when they nearly lost a 24-point lead to Buffalo. It showed when they nearly collapsed against Louisville in the final minute. It showed all season long when they would be up big going into halftime against a weak opponent and struggle in the third quarter.

The Huskies weren’t short on chances to put Notre Dame away. But at every turn, UConn failed and it ended up costing the season.

For more video from Geno and other players, check out our Basketball Forum!!!