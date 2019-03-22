After winning the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament, the Towson Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history. Their reward? A meeting with the No. 2 UConn Huskies, the most dominant program in college basketball. As a 15-seed, Towson faces long odds, a situation Joanna Bernabei-McNamee experienced with Albany in 2017 and Joe Haigh with Saint Francis last year, both as 16-seeds against No. 1 overall seed UConn teams. In men’s and women’s college basketball history combined, a 16-seed has beaten a one-seed twice (Harvard over Stanford for the women, UMBC over Virginia for the men). But a 15-seed has yet to beat a 2-seed on the women’s side. So how do you prepare for a game that’s close to impossible to win? Well, it has to start with confidence. “I go into every game thinking we could win,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I think if you’re a basketball coach at any level and you’re not thinking like that, I think you’re in the wrong profession.” That certainly isn’t an issue for Towson. During their press conferences on Thursday, both Tigers head coach Diane Richardson and her players oozed confidence at the podium. “I think that there is a lot of history with UConn basketball. But when we talk about teams and match ups, I think we match up very well with them,” Richardson said. “We knew we were going to get some history whoever we played since this is our first time. It’s an honor of course for us to be able to play and be able to play in the tournament. We are going to go ahead and set ourselves up for some more history.” At the same time, it’s important to know that the talent of a 16-seed isn’t going to beat the talent that UConn has. The Huskies have some of the best players in the nation and multiple future WNBA players. A 15-seed like Towson isn’t even in the same stratosphere, talent-wise. If they hope to pull off the upset to end all upsets, it’s going to take more than a little luck. “It doesn’t really matter. Whether you’re 14-, 15-, 16-seed, nobody’s won those games. You’re going to get your butt kicked anyway,” Haigh said. “I have to sell it to my kids [that we can beat UConn]. Haigh knew the odds were slim. It came down to two options: Slow the pace, drain the shot clock and do what you can to keep it as close as possible without going for the win. Or draw up something exotic that could go very poorly but also give his team a chance -- albeit very small but a chance nonetheless -- at winning. Haigh went with the latter. “It’s implausible, but there was one scenario where we could’ve won and it would’ve involved UConn having the worst shooting day of their lives,” he said. Ultimately it didn’t work out. Saint Francis gave up 94 points in the first half alone and eventually lost, 140-52.

Ian Bethune