StorrsCentral - Video: Geno on the Big East reunion

Video: Geno on the Big East reunion
Coach Geno Auriemma took some time to share his thoughts on UConn's official return to the Big East and provided updates on how his team is holding up during the pandemic.
Check out the videos below to get up-to-speed on everything going on with UConn Women's Basketball as we inch closer to the scheduled start of the season.
What excites Geno most about UConn's Big East reunion:
On Jamelle Elliott's official appointment to assistant coach:
How Geno's getting his squad in sync despite social distancing restrictions:
What he's telling incoming freshmen as their time in Storrs begins:
On his talks with former players about upcoming WNBA season: