Published Oct 6, 2024
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Temple Postgame
circle avatar
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's 29-20 victory over Temple on Saturday afternoon.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

