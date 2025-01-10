Temple Transfer LB Tyquan King commits to UConn Football

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former North Carolina A&M / East Carolina / Temple Transfer LB Tyquan King has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.
King is listed at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds prospect and hails from West Haven, Connecticut, but played his high school ball down at Dillon High School in South Carolina before committing to North Carolina A&M, transferring to East Carolina and most recently transferring to Temple.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Out of high school, King was ranked as a 5.2, Two-Star recruit and chose the Aggies over two other offers from the likes of Coastal Carolina and South Carolina State.
The Connecticut native spent three seasons at North Carolina A&T from 2020 to 2022, transferred to East Carolina for 2023 and finally transferred Temple ahead of the 2024 season. This past season as a fifth year senior, King finished with 111 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
King has one years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board