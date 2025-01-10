Temple Transfer LB Tyquan King commits to UConn Football

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former North Carolina A&M / East Carolina / Temple Transfer LB Tyquan King has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

King is listed at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds prospect and hails from West Haven, Connecticut, but played his high school ball down at Dillon High School in South Carolina before committing to North Carolina A&M, transferring to East Carolina and most recently transferring to Temple.