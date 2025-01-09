Auburn Transfer WR Caleb Burton III commits to UConn Football

Burton III is listed at 5-foot-11, 174-pounds prospect and hails from Austin, Texas and played Lake Travis High School before committing to Ohio State as a senior and eventually transferring to Auburn.

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Auburn Transfer WR Caleb Burton III has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Burton III was ranked as a 5.8, Four-Star recruit along with being the No. 36 overall wide receiver in his class. In the end, he chose the Buckeyes over 39 other offers from the likes of just about every Power-Five program across the nation.

After one season at Ohio State, Burton decided to enter the Transfer Portal in April 2023 and ended up at Auburn shortly after that. In his two seasons with the Tigers, Burton hauled in 18 receptions for 275 yards over 12 games with the program.

Burton has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.