UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Rice Game Week

Advertisement

in other news

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Wake Forest matchup

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Wake Forest matchup

UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Wake Forest.

 • Richard O'Leary
UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI

UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI

A slow start turns into a big win for the reigning national champions

 • Stratton Stave
More on UConn Women's Basketball newest commit Blanca Quiñonez

More on UConn Women's Basketball newest commit Blanca Quiñonez

What does Ecuadorian native Blanca Quiñonez's commitment mean for the UConn women's basketball team?

 • Cole Stefan
Top UConn Basketball Target Braylon Mullins Sets Commitment Date

Top UConn Basketball Target Braylon Mullins Sets Commitment Date

One of UConn Basketball 's Top Prospects Has Recently Announced His Commitment Date.

 • AJ Rodriguez
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times

Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times

Here's the full UConn Huskies Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

 • Richard O'Leary

in other news

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Wake Forest matchup

UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Wake Forest matchup

UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Wake Forest.

 • Richard O'Leary
UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI

UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI

A slow start turns into a big win for the reigning national champions

 • Stratton Stave
More on UConn Women's Basketball newest commit Blanca Quiñonez

More on UConn Women's Basketball newest commit Blanca Quiñonez

What does Ecuadorian native Blanca Quiñonez's commitment mean for the UConn women's basketball team?

 • Cole Stefan
Published Oct 22, 2024
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Rice Game Week
circle avatar
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora met with the media today to recap the loss to Wake Forest and previews the upcoming game against Rice on Saturday afternoon.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

Advertisement
Advertisement
Connecticut
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars