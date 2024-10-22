UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Rice Game Week

in other news
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora previews Wake Forest matchup
UConn Football HC Jim Mora met with the media today to talk about his program's upcoming game against Wake Forest.
UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI
A slow start turns into a big win for the reigning national champions
More on UConn Women's Basketball newest commit Blanca Quiñonez
What does Ecuadorian native Blanca Quiñonez's commitment mean for the UConn women's basketball team?
Top UConn Basketball Target Braylon Mullins Sets Commitment Date
One of UConn Basketball 's Top Prospects Has Recently Announced His Commitment Date.
Full Printable 2024-25 UConn Basketball schedule with TV + Tip-Off Times
Here's the full UConn Huskies Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora met with the media today to recap the loss to Wake Forest and previews the upcoming game against Rice on Saturday afternoon.
