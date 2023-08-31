UConn Head Coach Jim MoraOpening Statement:

“I want to start by thanking our fans and especially our student section for coming out in force tonight. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done for our fans tonight. But just to have the student section packed like that makes a difference and unfortunately, we didn’t get the win for them. That was a disappointing game. That’s a really good football team. I felt like it was neck and neck and we were fighting hard and then we imploded a little bitat the end of the third quarter.We have to be more poised as a football team in those moments and make better decisions so that we don’t have self-inflicted wounds. Offensively we need to throw the ball better. It is hard to throw the ball against that type of defense when they have the lead.We have to be able to throw the ball better and run the ball more consistently. Defensively, I think the story of the night was their quarterback alluding our rush.I got to do a better job of making sure we put those guys in the position to make some of those plays. We were all disappointed. We didn’t show up tonight to lose the game, we didn’t show up to play a close one, we didn’t show up to run and come close. We showed up to win... It’s a very disappointed locker room.”