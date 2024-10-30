UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Georgia State Game Week

in other news
Wake Forest escapes East Hartford with three-point win over Huskies
A controversial no-call ended UConn's comeback hopes, resulting in a 23-20 Wake Forest win at the Rent Saturday.
Nick Evers' health is vital going forward for the Huskies
Why is quarterback Nick Evers' health so important for the UConn football team in the second half of their 2024 season?
One-on-One with Five-Star guard Caleb Holt
Five-star 2026 guard Caleb Holt discusses his recruitment and developing game.
UConn Basketball Lands 2025 No. 26 Overall in big man Eric Reibe
Four-Star Center Eric Reibe has announced his commitment to play basketball at UConn.
Decision Day for Top UConn Basketball target -- 2025 C Eric Reibe
It's decision day for one of UConn Basketball's top 2025 targets, will he end up a Husky?
UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora met with the media today to recap the win over Rice and previews the upcoming game against Georgia State on Saturday afternoon.
