Wake Forest escapes East Hartford with three-point win over Huskies

Wake Forest escapes East Hartford with three-point win over Huskies

A controversial no-call ended UConn's comeback hopes, resulting in a 23-20 Wake Forest win at the Rent Saturday.

 Cole Stefan
Nick Evers' health is vital going forward for the Huskies

Nick Evers' health is vital going forward for the Huskies

Why is quarterback Nick Evers' health so important for the UConn football team in the second half of their 2024 season?

 Cole Stefan
One-on-One with Five-Star guard Caleb Holt

One-on-One with Five-Star guard Caleb Holt

Five-star 2026 guard Caleb Holt discusses his recruitment and developing game.

 Krysten Peek
UConn Basketball Lands 2025 No. 26 Overall in big man Eric Reibe

UConn Basketball Lands 2025 No. 26 Overall in big man Eric Reibe

Four-Star Center Eric Reibe has announced his commitment to play basketball at UConn.

 AJ Rodriguez
Decision Day for Top UConn Basketball target -- 2025 C Eric Reibe

Decision Day for Top UConn Basketball target -- 2025 C Eric Reibe

It's decision day for one of UConn Basketball's top 2025 targets, will he end up a Husky?

 Richard O'Leary

Published Oct 30, 2024
UConn TV: Head Coach Jim Mora talks Georgia State Game Week
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora met with the media today to recap the win over Rice and previews the upcoming game against Georgia State on Saturday afternoon.

