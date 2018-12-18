SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A college decision can wait, Tre Mitchell is having too much fun right now.

The 6-foot-9, four-star center scored 17 points with 11 rebounds in Woodstock Academy’s 98-60 victory over Rise Prep on Saturday in the BasketBull Hoopsfest at the South End Community Center.

“We’re (17-0), so not a bad start,” Mitchell said. “I’m just enjoying (the recruiting process), but I really just want to win games.

“I just want to get through the season.”

The heavily pursued Mitchell has yet to pick a school – and might even delay it a year - but he’s playing with eight future Division I players on a squad that is undefeated under coach Tony Bergeron.