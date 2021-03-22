Check out our postgame coverage to hear what Interim Head Coach Chris Dailey and the Huskies had to say after their resounding victory over High Point!

It took all of one NCAA Tournament game for Paige Bueckers to make history. In UConn’s first-round win over High Point, she dropped 24 points, surpassing Katie Lou Samuelson’s mark of 22 points as the most ever by a UConn freshman in their first NCAA Tournament game.

The most impressive part of Bueckers’ performance? She had just two points on two shots at the end of the first quarter. Though Geno Auriemma might’ve been watching over 1,600 miles away from San Antonio, Bueckers heard him urging her to shoot more.

“I could hear Coach in my ear yelling,” she said. “The first quarter, I took about two shots so I know he was yelling at the TV, I know he's yelling at me so I kind of knew that going in the second quarter, so I tried to be more aggressive.”

Auriemma’s hypothetical words of encouragement did the trick. After a quiet start, Bueckers seemingly just flipped a switch and put up 11 points in the second quarter, eight in the third, and three in the fourth.

“Paige absolutely has another gear and the more physical the game gets and if she thinks she's getting fouled, the gear comes quicker. That next gear comes a lot faster,” Dailey said. “When she gets to that point, it's tough to stop her.”

Though Bueckers can score in a variety of ways, her mid-range jumpers are particularly deadly. One of her go-to moves is to get the ball at the top of the arc and use a screen to drive towards the basket before stopping on a dime at the elbow for a jumper. It may not have a success rate of 100 percent but it certainly feels like it – just like another great UConn guard.

“Her pull-up reminds me a lot of Sue Bird,” Dailey said. “When Sue Bird took a pull-up, I thought it was automatic and she never missed and I think the same light with Paige – it's just automatic with her pull-ups. When she takes it, I feel pretty confident.”