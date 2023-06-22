Hawkins is the best shooter in the draft and will be a key floor spacer in the NBA. He is phenomenal off the dribble or in catch and shoot situations, making him easy to plug and play in a lot of different offensive looks. His percentage from deep in the regular season left a bit to be desired, but in the NCAA tournament, Hawkins shot 21-42. It’s tough to shoot well as the main shooting threat on a great team, but this won’t be an issue in the NBA, as he won’t draw star defensive attention.

Hawkins is more than a shooter though. He’s also fierce as a driver and has risen up for his fair share of poster dunks. Although he doesn’t hang his hat on his inside game, it’s still very much there, especially when his shots aren’t falling. Hawkins’ defense is solid and much improved from his freshman year, but there’s still lots of room to get better. He tries on that end of the floor and wants to succeed, but the biggest keys will be developing his body and getting stronger so that others at the wing can’t bully him on defense.