Locked On UConn explores the remarkable journey of the UConn basketball program under Coach Dan Hurley's leadership, delving into the importance of trusting the process amidst doubters and challenges. From reflecting on UConn's transformation from a struggling team to a dominant force, to analyzing the team's quiet offseason and prospects for the future, the show provides insightful discussions on player development, team dynamics, and the latest updates from the transfer portal and recruiting landscape. With a focus on resilience, player potential, and staying connected with the fan base

Trust the Process: Reflecting on UConn's journey from a struggling start to a dominant force in college basketball, we delve into Coach Hurley's vision and the resilience of the program. Despite doubters, UConn's rise to the top proves that trust in the process yields results.

No News is Good News?: Examining UConn's quiet offseason, we analyze the significance of potential recruits and the impact of current players like Jaylin Stewart. With a focus on player development and team dynamics, we explore the team's strengths and prospects for the future.

Around the Portal: Discussing the latest updates from the transfer portal and recruiting landscape, we provide insights into UConn's strategies and priorities. Stay informed with Locked On UConn.