UConn Pod: Reign, Repeat, Three-Peat? with special guest Marc D'Amelio
In this episode of Locked On UCONN, host Mark Zanetto celebrates UConn's back-to-back national championships with special guest Marc D'Amelia, a UConn alum and star of "The D'Amelia Show" on TikTok. They discuss the significance of UConn's basketball program to the state of Connecticut, reflect on the nostalgia of regional rivalries, and explore the potential impact of conference realignment.
They also dive into the topic of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and Marc's efforts in promoting it for UConn athletes, including media training and brand deals. Additionally, they touch on Marc's involvement with former players, his family's reality show, and the future of NIL at UConn.
