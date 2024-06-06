Welcome back to Locked On UConn!

On this episode of @LockedOnUConn Mark Zanetto talks about the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley for their next head coach position.

Hurley, who has achieved back-to-back NCAA national championships, is in preliminary talks with the Lakers for a long-term contract. Lakers officials, including Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss, are eager to combine Hurley's successful program with the Lakers' storied brand.

While Hurley has shown interest in the NBA, his move would have significant implications for both college and professional basketball. The Lakers have also considered other candidates but remain focused on Hurley, who has garnered approval from key players like LeBron James and will play a significant role in future roster decisions.