UConn lands transfer from Seton Hill WR Ardell Brown
On Tuesday afternoon, Storrs Central was able to confirm that the UConn Huskies have landed a commitment from transfer wide receiver Ardell Brown. He is listed as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver who announced his decision to transfer from Seton Hill a couple of weeks back.
Now Brown is a UConn Huskies verbal commit and he spoke with us here at Storrs Central after a weekend official visit.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I was on campus this weekend for an official visit and it went well," Brown told Storrs Central. "I chose to commit to UConn because I had an unusual comfort there with the coaches, the players and just the campus. It just really felt like home to me."
"I spent a lot of time with coaches Giufre, Smith and Edsall. They were all really up front and true to their word and care about winning. I can't wait to help them turn around this program."