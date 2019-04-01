ALBANY, NY -- Geno Auriemma felt sick ahead of UConn’s regional games this past weekend. He couldn’t bear the thought of not getting to coach this year’s team any longer.

“I was nauseous all weekend thinking, ‘This could be the day [we lose],’ he said. “Normally when I come to the regional with the teams I’ve had, I’m not nauseous. I’m like the happiest guy in the world, generally, at least on the outside. But this time I was a wreck.”

For Auriemma, this team provided a unique challenge for him. For a while, he didn’t know what team would show up to the gym for practice or games on any given day. Each day brought a new experience.

“I have felt everything about this team all year long,” Auriemma said. “I've loved them. I've hated them. I wanted the season to end. I wanted the season to keep going. I wanted ten guys to transfer. I only wanted to coach one guy. I wanted to have them over for dinner every night.”

This team wasn’t supposed to make the Final Four. They were weaker than most UConn teams after losing Kia Nurse, Azura Stevens and Gabby Williams to the pros. They were more vulnerable than most UConn teams, losing multiple regular season games for the first time in five years. This isn’t the Huskies’ most talented or deepest team. At first glance, nothing about the team this season stands out. Even Auriemma admitted that.

“We’ve had some amazing teams loaded with great players, iconic players,” he said. “This isn’t one of them. This is a team of a couple players that are pretty amazing and a couple players that may be amazing down the road.”

UConn’s 11-year Final Four streak would end this season. The Huskies’ two losses and two-seed only confirmed that further. At least that’s what most people thought.

But on Sunday, the Huskies defeated top-seeded Louisville, 80-73, to earn their 12th straight trip to the Final Four. For seniors Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, they’ve made it this far all four years at UConn. But this one means more.

“This one is pretty special, this team is pretty special,” Samuelson said. “We’re excited for the chance to get back there. We’ve worked as hard as we possibly could to get to this point, for us to win this game today, we’re excited.”