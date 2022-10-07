It’s been over 200 days since New Mexico State upset the UConn Huskies in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In those days the Huskies have had some massive roster turnover, keeping just seven players who were rostered last year. They took in four transfers and three freshmen, not including redshirt freshman Alex Karaban who came for the second semester and sat out. With the season just one month away and the schedule out, let’s take a look at who the Huskies will play and how they’ll match up against these teams.

These games won’t require much discussion just because they were scheduled to be easy. UConn is paying to bring these teams to Storrs/Hartford as tune up games. With the exception of Buffalo, who will likely be a bit better than the rest of the pack, if UConn loses any of these, fans will be calling for Coach Dan Hurley’s Firing. Let’s continue…

Even if UConn does successfully make it out of the first round, they’ll then have to match up against Borzello’s No. 20, Alabama or a Michigan State team that was a No. 7 seed in last year’s tournament. Alabama seems like they would be the early favorites over the Spartans, but both teams are strong in their own rite. Crimson Tide five-star Brandon Miller could also pose matchup problems for the Huskies as a 6’9’’ small forward with strong abilities on the perimeter and great athleticism. These two games could go either way and the third is even more of a toss-up. I’ll go conservative here because of the ambiguity on UConn’s roster and the strong field.

The PK-85 is going to be a real test for the Huskies. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello lists Oregon as the No. 19 team in his preseason top 25, while UConn is No. 23. This should lead to a pretty even game, although it will be played in Oregon. People liked the Ducks preseason last year too and they missed the NCAA tournament, so you can only trust preseason rankings so much. Top 10 recruit Kel’el Ware should give Adama Sanogo a nice test inside, but ultimately it’ll be up to how well both teams’ transfers are able to gel early in the season.

Oklahoma State spent last season on probation, but still managed a solid year finishing fifth in the Big 12. Avery Anderson III will be back after his third-team all Big 12 season and he should be able to make a nice jump. Bryce Thompson is also back, which keeps things looking pretty similar in Stillwater. The Huskies will have a strong Gampel crowd behind them though, so expect them to pull out victorious.

Soon after returning from Oregon, the Huskies will face challenges against a pair of teams that weren’t in the NCAA tournament field last year, but are definitely in contention this season. First up is Florida, who has a very new look. First year head coach Todd Golden will look to make a splash, uniting star returner Colin Castleton with St. Bonaventure transfer Kyle Lofton, a player who was injured when the Bonnies played UConn last year. That will be a deadly combo and if Golden can pull the pieces together, they can give UConn fits in Gainesville.

Butler Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are projected to be a bottom three team in the Big East, but as we’ve learned through the Huskies’ first two years back, there’s no easy conference win. Butler is going to return a lot of talent, with Chuck Harris and Simas Lukosius poised for breakout campaigns with new coach Thad Matta. Even so, the Huskies likely pose too much of a challenge. They beat the Bulldogs twice in a week last year and should do the same this time, although over the course of a longer stretch.

Projected Record: 2-0

Creighton Bluejays

Consider Creighton to be the Huskies’ biggest obstacle in conference. The Bluejays are projected by many to be a top five team in the country and a popular Final Four pick. South Dakota transfer Baylor Scheierman could have a massive season and much of the rest of the team’s production returns. This includes Ryan Kalkbrenner, who gave Sanogo fits last year. UConn hasn’t beaten Creighton so far since they’ve come back to the Big East and don’t expect them to break the streak.

Projected Record: 0-2

DePaul Blue Demons

We return to the underbelly of the Big East with DePaul, who has really had considerable trouble in recent history. This year shouldn’t be too different, with the Blue Demons lacking proven depth. Transfers Caleb Murphy and Umoja Gibson provide an intriguing new backcourt, but past that, there are several question marks. Expect wins here.

Projected Record: 2-0

Georgetown Hoyas

The Hoyas have a massive set of questions, as much of their roster is composed of transfers. After going winless in conference last year, Patrick Ewing revamped his roster that will be highlighted by LSU transfer Brandon Murray, who should have a great sophomore year. Another player to watch out for is former UConn fan favorite Akok Akok, who moved down south this past summer. The lack of roster clarity is too much to overcome though.

Projected Record: 2-0

Marquette Golden Eagles

The Golden Eagles didn’t have a crazy offseason, but the loss that will hurt the most is star Justin Lewis, who left for the NBA. Tyler Kolek returns from a freshman season where he posted six points and six dimes, but he’ll need to improve his scoring to keep the team afloat. Kam Jones could also be poised for a breakout sophomore year. If I could give Marquette half of a projected win, I would, but since I can’t, I’ll give Shaka Smart’s player development abilities the benefit of the doubt.

Projected Record: 1-1

Providence Friars

It’s unlikely that Providence will come back and make it to the Sweet 16 as they did last year, but they’re still a very dangerous team. Nate Watson, who had a breakout year last season, is gone, but watch out for transfers Noah Locke and Devin Carter to pick up the slack. It’s also important to note that former UConn guard Corey Floyd Jr. is a Friar now. These two teams should split.

Projected Record: 1-1

St. John’s Red Storm

Andre Curbelo and Posh Alexander are the next big guard tandem for the Johnnies, but the issue is that neither have much of a jumper. This team will be incredible in transition, but once they get down in games, it could be hard to claw back. The ceiling is super high, but the lows will be low too. UConn should match up with them nicely, especially since their “away” game is at Madison Square Garden.

Projected Record: 2-0

Seton Hall Pirates

Shaheen Holloway comes in for his first year as the Pirates’ head coach and he’ll be expected to win games right away. Kadary Richmond exploded on UConn last year and Al-Amir Dawes now joins him in the backcourt. As is true with many teams, the talent is there, but the pieces just need to come together.

Projected Record: 1-1

Villanova Wildcats

Jay Wright is out and Kyle Neptune is in and the expectations haven’t fallen much for the Wildcats. They keep Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon on a squad that beat UConn two of three times last year. After he got thumb surgery, it's unclear what type of effort Cam Whitmore will make and when he'll come back. Even with the returning talent, this would still be a good time to get at Villanova while they can.

Projected Record: 1-1

Xavier Musketeers

Sean Miller is back at Xavier after over a decade and the expectations are high in year one. Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge provide a great duo inside, which should be the X-Factor for the Musketeers. They’re a top three team in the conference at their full potential.

Projected Record: 1-1

Projected total record: 22-9