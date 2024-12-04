UConn Hoops: No. 25 Huskies earn "much-needed" win over No. 15 Baylor

For some schools, a top 15 victory is program-changing. It can redefine their season and change everything about their résumé and expectations. For the No. 25 UConn men’s basketball time, it was the exact opposite. They needed a win over No. 15 Baylor, having whiffed on each of their three opportunities against half-decent opposition in the Maui Invitational. Especially after a multi-year stretch where beating everyone was so routine, the country needed to see that they were for real. “I don’t think I’ve had a team since I’ve been here, a legitimate team that had a chance to have a season, that has ever needed a game more than we needed the game today,” noted UConn coach Dan Hurley. And guess what? They got it. On Wednesday in a jam-packed Gampel Pavilion, Connecticut played their best game of the season, even without captain Alex Karaban. It wasn’t perfect, but it was just enough to clear the Bears, 76-72, which is all that counts. They held Baylor, who was missing projected top-5 pick VJ Edgecombe, to 35% from beyond the arc, a far cry from the 50+% that their opponents shot in Maui.

Another key stat was that the Bears managed to hit on just 12 of their 19 free throw attempts, which could have been the difference in a game where UConn went 26/33. Makes and misses aside, it helped tremendously that the Huskies fouled so little. They were called on a few cheap fouls, but they generally stayed out of trouble in that area, something they struggled with mightily in Maui. “Thank you Gampel, thank you students, thank you Gampel,” Hurley said. “Baylor; much respect; they have one of the best coaches in the country, best teams, best programs. We had some attrition with injuries for both teams. I’m really proud, we showed a will we haven’t shown this year.” Baylor coach Scott Drew was generally pleased with his team, but cited the free throw discrepancy as an area of opportunity. “I thought it was a hard-fought game,” Drew said. “Both teams wanted to win, both teams executed very well. For us coming here, you’re not going to win going 12/19 from the free throw line. In a 2-possession game, you gotta make your free throws.” Though not the best performer on the floor, guard Aidan Mahaney looked like a man reborn. Once a starter and relegated to the bench through the early goings of the season, the transfer hit some big shots. 2 of his 3 triples came consecutively on a stretch that helped the Huskies get back into the game early in the first, eliciting an excited reaction from Hurley that went viral. Needless to say, he needed a game like that. “I headbutted him, and he punched me in the chest, hard; I think I may have cracked a rib,” Hurley said with a laugh at the moment with Mahaney. “He rose like a Phoenix out of the ashes today. That was important for him to have a moment like that. He saved us today in the first half and I think the season will start now for him.”

Mahaney felt appropriately relieved, wanting to focus on building on the effort. “That’s been a thing these past few days he’s been saying to me,” noted Mahaney of the rising Phoenix comparison. “It hasn’t been the most desirable start to my career here, but we’re bringing things in the right direction. The coaches have done a really good job supporting me and so have the guys. I’m appreciative of all of them.” Freshman Liam McNeeley had another great game, looking much more like himself following a hip injury he endured in Maui. He finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, doing a little bit of everything. The team needed a lot from him with Karaban sidelined–and he delivered. “We showed what we were capable of even without our captain,” McNeeley added. “A lot of guys had to step up because Alex brings so much. There was definitely pressure because of the 3 losses in Maui, which was bad and won’t happen again, but this was a really good win to get back in the right direction and we’ll have to build on it.” Even though he fouled out, Samson Johnson also played a much more controlled contest. The 22 minutes and 5 fouls tell a different story, but he was great–and was on the wrong end of a few questionable calls that put him in more trouble on paper than he actually was in for the majority of the game. His production on offense followed, with 13 points. “That’s how I try to show up every single day,” Johnson said. “In practice and in games. With our captain out, I just had to go out there and be me.” Hurley was happy with his center’s performance and effort. “Samson was an incredible warrior,” Hurley mentioned. “He’s plus-18 in the game. He played so hard and I’m so proud of that guy.”

