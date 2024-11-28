UConn Hoops: No. 2 Huskies strikeout in Maui, lose to Dayton

UConn better enjoy their No. 2 ranking now. Because a change is coming. The Huskies were riding high heading into the Maui Invitational, coming off of 17 straight wins. The outlook now could not be more different. Their vacation to Maui went about as poorly as it could have, going 0-3 after a putrid 85-67 loss against unranked Dayton. Finding a handful of issues and isolating those for this game just isn’t possible. They did not play well. Remember how UConn used to dismantle opponents, prevent runs, and run away with games last year? The Huskies got a taste of that medicine late on Wednesday night into Thanksgiving. The defense was poor. Dayton shot 47% from three, which is again much much higher than UConn should be allowing. The Huskies fouled a lot again. Other opponents had been more forgiving with their free throws, but the Flyers were on point, making 27/30 from the stripe. Connecticut was also massively outmanned on the glass. This type of thing rarely happened last year, with the Huskies suffering a 41-25 loss in that category.

Advertisement

While the offense at least kept things closer during the other two contests in Maui, it was nowhere to be found Wednesday night. There were few easy baskets and barring a few runs, there was no flow. The Huskies tried to string longer streaks to take a lead, but it was always something Dayton did–or something self-inflicted–that prevented it. A silly foul, a missed bunny, anything. The refs were hard to blame for this one. Liam McNeeley, who suffered a hip injury in the game against Colorado, hasn’t looked the same since. He went 0/9 from the field for 0 points. He added 4 rebounds and 5 assists, which was positive, but he really needs to be a scorer for UConn to have success. Solo Ball and Hassan Diarra just didn’t do enough either, each scoring 10 points. Ball just couldn’t find his stroke, hitting on just 2 of his 8 attempts from beyond the arc. Diarra added 5 assists, but looked completely frustrated. He was overaggressive at the opposition at times and committed silly fouls trying to reach too far. And it wasn’t just him. Everyone looked exasperated and it showed. Star forward Alex Karaban had a moment where he was awesome, hitting four threes in a 3 minute stretch. He managed three field goals in his other 34 minutes. A scary moment came in the final moments when Karaban took a hard fall and appeared to hit his head. He went to the hospital, but was able to fly back with the team which is a good sign, but we’ll be waiting on more info in the coming days. Freshman Ahmad Nowell played another 6 minutes today, showing some nice energy. Once starter Aidan Mahaney was a nonfactor again, playing for just 8 minutes. Neither of the two scored any meaningful points. Fouling from the center position wasn’t a major issue, but Samson Johnson did finish the game with 3. He wasn’t forced to do much sitting as a result though. He had 12 points and 4 rebounds, not necessarily part of the problem, but not playing as well as he did in limited time last year. Tarris Reed Jr., the team’s backup center, was fine, but didn’t do much aside from a pair of jams.

photo by Marco Garcia