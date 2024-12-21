UConn Hoops: No. 11 Huskies power past pesky Butler

Looking back just a month ago too late November, even the thought that the UConn men’s basketball team would be sitting at 10-3 would be ludicrous. The sting from their losses to a trio of unranked teams burned and many were already set on deeming the season as a failure. In the weeks since, the now No. 11 Huskies have come back from the dead. Their most recent conquest was Butler, a team that’s unranked but plenty feisty–especially at Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. It wasn’t the prettiest game by any measure, but Connecticut emerged with a well-earned 78-74 victory that demonstrated a lot of grit.

The Huskies made 5 of their first 6 threes, but settled down to a final mark of 46% while they held the Bulldogs to just 33%. The squads were pretty even across the board from a statistical perspective, but Connecticut had more tenacity and fight to pull out the win. Hassan Diarra was the most impactful player on the floor, having a great sense of what his team needed. With 12 points, 7 assists, 4 boards and 3 steals, the graduate student did a little bit of everything, making the most of each of his minutes. Diarra’s late-clock runner and assist to Alex Karaban helped seal the deal, a really mature sequence. He’s clearly the best point guard on the team, which wasn’t clear at the Maui Invitational. It’s been impressive to see a fifth year grow up so much in just a month, a testament to his work ethic and adaptability. As Diarra played the most complete game, Karaban was the contest’s leader in points. He finished with 21 on 16 shots to go along with 6 rebounds. The junior was tremendously impactful when on the court, with a plus/minus at +18. The 5 minutes when Karaban was resting were disastrous, with the Huskies outscored by 14.

Freshman Liam McNeeley has seen his role grow exponentially through the team’s first 13 games, arguably the top scoring option behind Karaban. He wasn’t quite as amazing on Saturday as he was last week versus Gonzaga, but he still did a lot of things right. McNeeley needed 13 shots to get 17 points, but added 7 assists and 5 boards. He was present for some of Butler’s bigger surges, but did his best to keep the team together as they weathered the storm. Samson Johnson returned after missing a game with a concussion, but neither him or Tarris Reed Jr. excelled. Johnson finished with 6 points–all coming in the first half–while Reed Jr. battled an illness, still providing 7 points and 6 rebounds. Aidan Mahaney hit a few good-looking shots that helped towards his 7 points, but his defense was still lacking–and the team felt it. He was -6 in just 10 minutes as Butler erased UConn’s advantage. Sophomores Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart also struggled in general, combining for 4 points and a plus minus of -9. Connecticut started off on a tear, up 14-2 by the time the first media timeout rolled around. Whether it was threes by McNeeley or Karaban, an easy deuce for Johnson or anything else, the offense was as clean as it’s looked since April. After being blitzed, Butler slowly found their footing. First they managed not to let the Huskies extend the advantage, but then came a surge. Center Andre Screen swatted several shots as the Bulldogs put together separate 7-0 and 5-0 runs, closing the gap.

