UConn Hoops: Huskies survive first half, late tip, in victory over Nova

The Big East Tournament. The most iconic conference tournament at the most iconic arena in the world. It’s home to some of the best moments the sport of college basketball has ever seen, always featuring a healthy serving of nail biters and Cinderella stories. One such unforgettable moment came in the third game of the day, as 2-seed Creighton came back all the way and staved off 10-seed DePaul’s upset bid in double overtime. Unfortunately for UConn fans who were hoping to go to bed at a semi-reasonable hour, the 3-seed Huskies played in the next game and had to wait for it to finish. Tipping off at 10:20 p.m. ET, 50 minutes after the already late 9:30 scheduled start time, everyone was ready to get the game rolling. That was, except for UConn, who took a whole half to get their bearings. Slow starts have been something the Huskies have been dealing with all season, but doing it in a game with such importance is risky.

Advertisement

Regardless of how they started, the way they closed it out is what matters. After trailing at the half, Connecticut scored 22 of the game’s final 27 points to collect a 73-56 victory over 6-seed Villanova. The star for the Huskies was Alex Karaban, who put together a modest 18 point effort, 15 coming in the latter half, along with nine boards and six assists. He didn’t necessarily shine in one area, but did what the team needed when they needed it from him. He drilled a few especially big shots from deep, one as the cherry on top of a key 7-0 run. Karaban is on a string of a few impressive games, and will need to continue his excellence if UConn wants success in March. “I felt like I had to be more aggressive coming out of halftime, just be that player that the team needs me to be and just rely on my confidence,” Karaban said. “Just a credit to my teammates for helping me find the ball, and credit to the coaching staff for drawing up what they drew up. I've got to be that player for us, to step up.” Aidan Mahaney provided a huge spark off the bench on Thursday, scoring a personal 5-0 run as a part of his seven point performance. His struggles have been well-documented, so seeing him contribute in such a fashion has to be nice for his confidence. However, he has had stellar games before and has had trouble following it up with another good performance. “If Aidan didn't give us what he gave us today, we would be in big trouble,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “To have a guy play as well as Aidan did behind [Hassan Diarra] today is a really encouraging sign for us. Really cannot understate how important it is to have him playing well.” Also quietly impressive was Liam McNeeley, who walked away with Big East Freshman of the Year honors this week. The wing played a decent game, notching 12 points on eight shots along with seven rebounds. It certainly wasn’t his most resounding statline, but in a game that didn’t produce a ton of points, it got the job done.

photo by Brad Penner

Samson Johnson was the better of the team’s pair of centers, adding 11 points on perfect 5/5 shooting. He was a team-best +19, really making the most of the time he was on the floor. This is Johnson’s third-straight game playing effective basketball after having one of his worst stretches of the season prior. “I was in the right mindset going into the game,” Johnson noted. “I want to do everything in my power to help my team win. That’s the mentality I go into the game with. I just want to do everything to help my team win whether it’s scoring, setting good screens for the guys, rebounding.” A big driver of the Connecticut’s win was holding Eric Dixon to just eight points on 2/15 shooting. The nation’s leading scorer was stopped over and over, a huge hit to the Wildcats’ offensive attack. “I thought we made very few mistakes,” Hurley said of guarding Dixon. “Like pick and pops and him as a screener, with things we were switching, and then next up sending double teams. Honestly, for him it's just probably one of those nights. Obviously, Samson did a great job. Alex did a great job. Tarris [Reed Jr.] did a great job. I just think as great a player as he is and as inhuman as he's looked a lot of the times, with the season he's had, I think we were fortunate to get him on a night where he missed a couple.” The Huskies got behind to start, trailing by nine thanks to seven early points by Wooga Poplar. It didn’t take them long to get right back in things though, with Ball converting a crafty layup to get within three. Hurley got a technical during a timeout that halted some UConn momentum, but its effects didn’t last. A personal 5-0 run by Mahaney and a McNeeley three helped tie the game up, but they still went into the break down by five.

photo by Robert Deutsch