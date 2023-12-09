All games aren’t built equally. Getting excited for a game against North Carolina or Kansas is easy. But with final exams and a game against Gonzaga looming, a noon contest versus Arkansas Pine Bluff isn’t going to get you going in the same way. That lack of enthusiasm was evident against the Golden Lions, as the Huskies couldn’t find any separation early. “These games are necessary,” said coach Dan Hurley of the tune-ups. “In a 31-game season, we need some of these so we can get the young players on the court and work on some things. These games are worse in terms of the anxiety. If you lose them or are in a death-match until the end, that’s torture. Now every win feels great instead of a loss blowing up your season.”

They were only ahead by two points with a moment left in the opening half but got their act together soon enough. The first period closed out strong and the second left nothing to chance. A slew of 10-0 runs helped the home side develop some breathing room before they ultimately won 101-63. Connecticut started out way behind in the rebounding department, uncharacteristic for one of the nation’s best teams on the glass, but got ahead in the end. One of the key reasons ARPB stayed in the game for so long was their three-point shooting. They nailed 10 of their first 20 tries from range but finished just 12-30. Three-point defense has been an issue for the Huskies for the whole season and is something that Hurley’s teams typically excel at. Though they got the resounding victory, it’s hard to imagine the coach will be too happy with the way his team started it off. “Three-point defense continues to be an issue for us,” Hurley noted. “[ARPB] has four perimeter guys who can make a difference. Their fourth-string center also hit two threes. I don’t know how many minutes he’s played before today. Our defense was pretty good, especially how much they’ve scored against other high-majors. Our goal was to get them under 60 and they finished at 63.” Alex Karaban had one of the best games of his career, even though he missed much of the first half with foul trouble. The sophomore hit just two of his last 24 tries from deep before Saturday, but nailed 6/9 en route to a 26 point, seven board and three assist contest. A game like this has to be a welcome sign for the guard who hasn’t played his best basketball since the Empire Classic. If the Huskies are going to play to their potential, they’ll need more games like this from the standout forward. “That 6/9 was something he needed just for the confidence piece,” Hurley mentioned of Karaban. “Players look at their numbers and their efficiency stats. That can mess with a player’s head. That 6/9 is going to bump that number up and should help his confidence.”

photo by David Butler II

Another Husky who played well was Cam Spencer. He made five of his six shots from three for 15 points on the afternoon. He added four rebounds and four assists, always placing his stamp on the game. The fifth-year senior has been fantastic for Connecticut this year, as a missing piece that constantly delivers energy. Karaban got the party started with a pair of threes, but Arkansas Pine Bluff wasn’t going away easily. Rashad Williams drilled a deep triple early in a possession to give the Golden Lions a two-point lead. Karaban stepped in with a layup, but ARPB fired back from downtown. Jaylin Stewart, who Hurley indicated wasn’t ready to contribute the day before, started to light it up. He faked out a Golden Lion with a head fake and nailed the 15-footer. He followed with an and-one to get his total up to seven. Yet again, Arkansas PB wouldn’t go away. They nailed three after three as the Huskies sleepwalked their way through the half. That was until Tristen Newton decided to show up. The standout graduate skied in for a ferocious putback slam and nabbed a steal on the other end. “It felt good,” Newton said of the putback. “First dunk of the year. They didn’t box me out and I was trying to bring some energy because I had done absolutely nothing up to that point.”



photo by David Butler II